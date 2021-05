Doughty recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty set up Alex Iafallo's tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Doughty ended his five-game point drought with the assist. The star defenseman has 33 points, 91 shots on net, 78 hits, 73 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 50 contests this year. He's only earned six points in 16 games since the start of April.