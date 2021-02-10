Doughty (upper body) suffered an injury on a blocked shot in the third period, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doughty was hurt while killing a penalty in the third period. He produced an assist, a hit and three blocked shots prior to his exit. The Kings can ill afford to lose another blueliner with Matt Roy (upper body) and Sean Walker (nose) both sidelined already. Head coach Todd McLellan had no update on Doughty's status after Tuesday's game, so fantasy managers will have to wait for an update prior to Thursday's rematch with the Sharks.