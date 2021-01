Doughty scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

The veteran defenseman has recorded two points, 10 hits and 13 blocked shots through four appearances. He's averaging 28:27 per game so far, the second-highest average ice time of his career -- that heavy usage alone makes Doughty viable if fantasy managers can offset what will likely be a poor plus-minus rating.