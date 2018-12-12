Kings' Drew Doughty: Injury not serious

Doughty is considered day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Willie Desjardins said he kept Doughty out for precautionary measures. Expect the veteran blueliner to be reevaluated and possibly get back into the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

More News
Our Latest Stories