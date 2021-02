Doughty scored a power-play goal and set up another in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild. He also had two blocks.

Doughty's rebound goal early in the second period got the Kings on the board and ignited a rally from a 3-0 deficit. He set up an Adrian Kempe power-play tally just over 10 minutes later to tie the game at 3-3. The points were Doughty's first in four games but, despite the brief skid, he has produced 17 points in 20 contests to rank sixth among NHL defensemen.