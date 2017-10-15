Kings' Drew Doughty: Late goal leads team to victory

Doughty scored the game-winning goal and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Sabres.

Doughty logged over 25 minutes of ice time in the victory and has gotten off to a solid start in 2016-17. After three consecutive seasons of 40-plus points, fantasy owners know what they're getting with the workhorse blueliner. Both points Saturday came with the man advantage, where Doughty quarterbacks the top unit with studs such as Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar up front. Keep him rolling.