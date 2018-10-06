Kings' Drew Doughty: Leaves Friday's contest
Doughty sustained a possible left foot injury in Friday's home game against the Sharks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times
Based on the replay, Doughty's knee appeared to buckle and he fell to the ice in obvious pain. As noted by Elliott, the star defenseman had to be helped off the ice, and while it's too early to determine if he'll return to the contest, it doesn't look promising.
