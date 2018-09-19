Kings' Drew Doughty: Lights lamp in preseason contest

Doughty scored in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 split-squad loss to Arizona.

Doughty appears to be picking up where he left off last year, when he scored 60 points and was an instrumental part of the Kings' scoring punch. He should remain one of the game's elite defensemen after getting a salary in line with his performance in the offseason.

