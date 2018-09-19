Kings' Drew Doughty: Lights lamp in preseason contest
Doughty scored in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 split-squad loss to Arizona.
Doughty appears to be picking up where he left off last year, when he scored 60 points and was an instrumental part of the Kings' scoring punch. He should remain one of the game's elite defensemen after getting a salary in line with his performance in the offseason.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Agrees to eight-year extension•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Could be extended soon•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Announced as finalist for Norris Trophy•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Eligible to return•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Suspended for Game 2•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Will hear from league regarding illegal check•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...