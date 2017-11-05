Kings' Drew Doughty: Logs huge minutes, assists in tough-luck loss

Doughty notched a power-play assist over a whopping 31:40 of ice time Saturday, but the Kings dropped an overtime decision to the visiting Predators, 4-3.

That's not a misprint on the playing-time output, as the royal club needed as much of Doughty as it could get against a Predators team trying to avoid falling into the basement of the Central Division standings. Remember, Doughty was the 2016 Norris Trophy winner and there's so much that he can do on both ends of the ice given his 26:30 of average ice time. This season, through 14 games, he's recorded three goals and seven helpers to complement a robust plus-9 rating.