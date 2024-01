Doughty scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Nashville.

Doughty got the Kings on the board midway through the second period, beating Juuse Saros with a slapshot for his second power-play goal in as many games. Doughty's now up to 10 goals, his most since 2017, and 23 points through 42 games while averaging a team-high 26:07 of ice time this season.