Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports that Doughty (ankle) is aiming to return to action in early January as long as there are no setbacks in his recovery.

Doughty was seen leaving the arena without a walking boot after the Kings' 5-2 home win over the Senators on Saturday. It was the first time the right-shot blueliner has been seen without a walking boot since being around the team, Bernstein relays. When healthy, Doughty should retain his spot on the top pair and No. 1 power-play unit. Brandt Clarke hasn't looked out of place filling in for Doughty on the man advantage, though, which could allow the Kings to ease the latter back into his usual workload.