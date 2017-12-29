Kings' Drew Doughty: Multi-point effort in loss

Doughty scored his sixth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Kings fell victim to a red-hot Vegas squad, but Doughty turned in an impressive fantasy showing, recording a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and collecting two PIM in 27:30 of ice time. The workhorse blueliner has been excellent this season, managing 20 points and a plus-20 rating through 38 games. His offensive talent and the frequency of his production are better than what most forwards offer, making him a must-own fantasy blueliner.