Kings' Drew Doughty: Multi-point effort in loss
Doughty scored his sixth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
The Kings fell victim to a red-hot Vegas squad, but Doughty turned in an impressive fantasy showing, recording a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and collecting two PIM in 27:30 of ice time. The workhorse blueliner has been excellent this season, managing 20 points and a plus-20 rating through 38 games. His offensive talent and the frequency of his production are better than what most forwards offer, making him a must-own fantasy blueliner.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Pots overtime winner•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes out trio of assists against Wild•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects two helpers in win over Wings•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Logs huge minutes, assists in tough-luck loss•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Delivering in the clutch•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Late goal leads team to victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...