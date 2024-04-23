Doughty recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Doughty has six points over 10 contests since the start of April. The 34-year-old defenseman has plenty of playoff experience, and he's still capable of eating big minutes on the top pairing. Doughty averaged 25:48 of ice time per game this season, earning 15 goals, 35 assists, 142 blocked shots, 109 hits and a plus-15 rating in 82 appearances. He's still a workhorse, and he's reliable enough to be effective in all zones.