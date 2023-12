Doughty produced an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Doughty has three helpers over his last two contests after going five games without a point. The 34-year-old defenseman hasn't had a point streak longer than four games this season, but he doesn't have to score to be important to the Kings' structure. He's at 18 points, 56 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 44 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 31 appearances.