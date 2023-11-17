Doughty recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Doughty helped out on an Anze Kopitar tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Doughty. The defenseman is up to seven points (two on the power play), 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 15 contests. He had 52 points in 81 outings last season, but he's a little behind that pace in 2023-24.