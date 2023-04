Doughty logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Doughty snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on Anze Kopitar's second-period tally. The dry spell matched Doughty's longest of the season. The 33-year-old defenseman is still highly productive in 2022-23, with eight goals, 41 helpers, 25 power-play points, 140 shots on net, 112 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 78 contests.