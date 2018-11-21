Kings' Drew Doughty: Needs to get going
Doughty has just one assist in his last seven games and has posted a minus-6 rating over that span.
The Kings sit last in the NHL with 15 points, meanwhile, Doughty, the team's captain, has managed a goal and just 10 points a quarter of the way through the regular season. The two-time Olympian's only marker came back on Oct. 25 and since then, the 28-year-old blueliner has recorded just six helpers. Los Angeles needs more from No. 8 (as do his fantasy owners).
