Doughty scored a goal, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Doughty ended a six-game slump with his second-period tally. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 15 shots on net, seven hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 11 appearances. He likely won't hit as much as he did earlier in his career, but he can still be a steady source of blocks. The big question is what level of offense he'll ultimately provide -- he had at least 50 points in his last two healthy seasons, but he's well off that pace early in 2025-26.