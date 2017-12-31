Kings' Drew Doughty: Nets game winner Saturday
Doughty scored the game-winning goal Saturday against the Canucks.
Doughty struck early in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock and help the Kings end a two-game losing skid. The stud blueliner had a multi-point effort the previous game against Vegas and came through in the clutch Saturday in 30:58 of ice time. Doughty has racked up 29 points (seven goals) in 39 games this season and continues to log monstrous minutes in all situations. You can't do much better on the back-end.
