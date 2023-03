Doughty scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Doughty's goal drought lasted two months, but he picked up 16 assists over 22 games between goals. He put the Kings ahead by scoring on a 5-on-3 in the second period. The defenseman has four goals, 42 points (23 on the power play), 117 shots on net, 94 hits, 93 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 67 appearances.