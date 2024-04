Doughty scored a goal and added 12 PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Doughty got the Kings on the board in the second period, but they weren't able to muster a rally. His slashing penalty in the first also to the first of the Oilers' three power-play markers. Doughty's offense (two goals, one assist, five shots on net) has been fine in the playoffs, but he's minus-2 with 12 PIM, three hits and three blocked shots over three contests in the first round.