Kings' Drew Doughty: No contract extension this summer

Doughty will not get a contract extension this summer, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Saturday.

Kings general manager Ken Holland wants Doughty to finish his career with the team, and he said the contract situation will come into focus after the 2026-27 season. Doughty has spent his entire career with Los Angeles, playing 1,279 regular-season games and putting up 165 goals and 544 assists. He has won two Stanley Cups (2012 and 2014) with the organization. Doughty has also played for Team Canada at the 2010, 2014 and 2026 Olympics, as well as the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.