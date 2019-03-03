Kings' Drew Doughty: Notches 30th apple

Doughty dished out a power-play assist and had three blocks in Saturday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

Doughty continues to be an assist machine, tallying his second apple in as many games. The 29-year-old has regressed a bit from his 60 points last season, but still has solid fantasy value with 35 points in 65 games. The only thing holding Doughty back from being an elite tier fantasy defenseman is his horrible minus-25 rating.