Kings' Drew Doughty: Notches 30th apple
Doughty dished out a power-play assist and had three blocks in Saturday's 6-3 win over Chicago.
Doughty continues to be an assist machine, tallying his second apple in as many games. The 29-year-old has regressed a bit from his 60 points last season, but still has solid fantasy value with 35 points in 65 games. The only thing holding Doughty back from being an elite tier fantasy defenseman is his horrible minus-25 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...