Doughty posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Doughty had gone eight games without an assist, but he had four goals in that span to maintain steady offense. The 34-year-old hasn't seen his production dip too much amid the Kings' month-long slump as a team. The defenseman has 25 points, 80 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 61 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 45 outings while continuing to see a massive role in all situations.