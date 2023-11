Doughty logged an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Doughty has bounced back from a six-game point drought to earn a helper in each of his last two outings. The 33-year-old defenseman assisted on Kevin Fiala's second-period marker Saturday. Doughty is up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances this season.