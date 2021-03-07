Doughty posted a power-play assist, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Doughty had the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's power-play tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Doughty is enjoying some of his best scoring production with 19 points (12 on the power play) in 23 contests. His career high in points in 60, set in 82 games in 2017-18 -- the only thing that seems able to stop him from meeting that mark this year is the abbreviated schedule. Doughty has added 42 shots on net, 35 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.