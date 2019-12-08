Doughty scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Doughty started the rivalry match by setting up Anze Kopitar for the opening tally. Kopitar would then provide an assist on the defenseman's goal 3:34 later to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Doughty added four shots on goal and two blocked shots Saturday. For the year, the 30-year-old has 20 points, 72 shots, 62 hits and 51 blocks through 31 games.