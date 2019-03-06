Kings' Drew Doughty: Offers assist in loss

Doughty provided a helper in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Doughty is now at 36 points in 66 contests this season. He also had three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal Tuesday. Doughty has 139 hits this season, helping to offset the decrease in point production, but a minus-26 rating is the worst of his career. Doughty still averages nearly 27 minutes a game, but this has been a weaker year for the 29-year-old.