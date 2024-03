Doughty notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Doughty has a helper in consecutive contests and 13 points over his last 12 outings. The defenseman took a Stars turnover and fed Kevin Fiala for the goal in the opening minute. The assist got Doughty to the 40-point mark for the season, and he's added 108 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 84 hits and a plus-10 rating over 63 appearances. He continues to serve as a workhorse on the Kings' top pairing.