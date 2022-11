Doughty logged a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Doughty has four helpers in his last seven games, though he's still looking for his first multi-point effort of the year. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to one goal, seven assists, 32 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 17 contests. Four of his points have come on the power-play, where he continues to find success on the first unit.