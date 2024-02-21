Doughty scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Doughty picked up both of his points late in the third period as the Kings ran away with the game. He's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, and his goal was his first in 10 outings. The defenseman is up to 12 tallies, 31 points, 98 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 80 hits and a plus-12 rating through 54 appearances. Doughty remains a steady all-around fantasy blueliner in a top-pairing role.