Doughty scored a power-play goal and added an assist, four PIM and three shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Doughty has struggled in February -- he had just one assist in the previous seven games. He reached the 30-point mark with Thursday's two-point burst, doing so in 58 appearances this year. He's added 122 shots, 97 hits, 80 blocked shots and 26 PIM this year. Doughty is on pace for his worst offensive year since 2013-14, when he had 37 points in 78 outings.