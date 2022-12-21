Doughty scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

The Kings needed just about the full two minutes on the second power play, but some crisp puck movement at the end resulted in Doughty's icebreaker. This was his second goal of the season -- his other tally came way back on Oct. 15. He's had a bit of a tough December with five points in nine contests, giving him 20 points (10 on the power play) with 62 shots on net, 50 hits, 50 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 34 outings overall.