Kings' Drew Doughty: Pair of assists in win
Doughty recorded two assists Sunday -- both coming on the power play -- in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Doughty played a game-high 28:07 on Sunday and continues to log heavy minutes on the Kings' blueline. He and his teammates will now enjoy three days off, with their next game coming Thursday at home against the Flyers.
