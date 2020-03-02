Kings' Drew Doughty: Pair of helpers on power play
Doughty registered two power-play assists, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Doughty's offense has come in bursts lately -- he's only been on the scoresheet twice in the last 10 games, and both times were two-point efforts. The 30-year-old blueliner has 32 points (14 on the power play), 130 shots, 101 hits and 83 blocked shots through 63 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.