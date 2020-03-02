Doughty registered two power-play assists, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Doughty's offense has come in bursts lately -- he's only been on the scoresheet twice in the last 10 games, and both times were two-point efforts. The 30-year-old blueliner has 32 points (14 on the power play), 130 shots, 101 hits and 83 blocked shots through 63 contests.