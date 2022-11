Doughty notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Doughty helped out on Jaret-Anderson Dolan's goal in the first period. Through 12 outings in November, Doughty's logged seven assists, including two on the power play. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points, 40 shots, 24 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating in 23 contests overall as he continues to lead the way on the Kings' blue line.