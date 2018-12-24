Kings' Drew Doughty: Picks up helper

Doughty tallied a power-play assists in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

This gives Doughty three points in his last four games heading into the holiday break. While the Kings have struggled mightily offensively, the second-overall pick from 2008 is doing his best to keep them afloat. He has 20 points through 37 games, even though he has a 2.9 shooting percentage that is a career low. Doughty should be even better in the new year.