Doughty (knee) notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in 27:55 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

A 16-game absence ended up being no big deal as Doughty logged his highest ice-time total of the season, albeit in a longer-than-regulation game. He also assisted on the second of Alex Iafallo's tallies in the contest. With a goal, seven assists, nine shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating in five games this year, Doughty has been great in limited action. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to get him back in their lineups.