Kings' Drew Doughty: Plays hero in overtime
Doughty scored the overtime winner, tallied four shots on goal and dished two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
With just 17 seconds remaining, Doughty was able to sneak a puck behind Corey Crawford for the victory. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 10 points, 34 hits and 34 shots on goal in 14 appearances this year. Two of Doughty's four markers have been game-winners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.