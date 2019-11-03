Doughty scored the overtime winner, tallied four shots on goal and dished two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

With just 17 seconds remaining, Doughty was able to sneak a puck behind Corey Crawford for the victory. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 10 points, 34 hits and 34 shots on goal in 14 appearances this year. Two of Doughty's four markers have been game-winners.