Doughty notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Doughty helped out on an Anze Kopitar goal in the second period. It's been a sputtering start on offense for Doughty in 2022-23. He has a goal, four assists, 23 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 11 contests. He's been as physical ever with 18 hits, 16 blocked shots and 12 PIM, and his large role in all situations should allow him to get his scoring back on track.