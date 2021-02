Doughty (upper body) notched three power-play assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Doughty had helpers on goals by Anze Kopitar, Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter as the Kings romped to a big win over their in-state rivals. The 31-year-old Doughty ultimately didn't miss a game with his injury. He's up to three goals and eight assists through 13 appearances this season, with eight of those points coming on the power play.