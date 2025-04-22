Doughty logged an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Doughty was limited to two appearances over the final six games of the regular season and went without a point in both of those contests. While Monday's series opener wasn't a banner night for defense, Doughty was able to chip in on offense by setting up Quinton Byfield's first-period tally. Doughty was effective when healthy in 2024-25, earning 17 points, a plus-9 rating, 45 blocked shots and 46 shots on net over 30 regular-season appearances. However, he is still managing his ankle, which he broke prior to the regular season, and he could end up out of the lineup if the issue flares up too much in the playoffs.