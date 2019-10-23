Kings' Drew Doughty: Pockets helper
Doughty notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Doughty had gone four games without a point entering the contest. The helper gives him six points in nine appearances, along with 25 hits, 22 blocks and 22 shots on goal. More often than not, Doughty will find a way to make a positive impact for fantasy owners.
