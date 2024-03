Doughty notched a power-play assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Doughty set up an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period. The 34-year-old Doughty didn't score in March, but he posted eight assists and a plus-4 rating over 14 contests. The veteran defenseman has enjoyed a strong campaign, earning 45 points (18 on the power play) with 121 shots on net, 131 blocked shots, 95 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 73 appearances.