Kings' Drew Doughty: Posts pair of points
Doughty recorded two assists in a 4-0 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
It was Doughty's first multi-point outing since Nov. 3, but he does still have two goals and six points in the last seven games. Doughty needs to pick up the pace to reach 10 goals for the fourth straight season and 50 points for the third time in four years, but that's not his only concern. Doughty has a minus-14 rating as well, which is the worst mark of his career since 2008-09. The 29-year-old will be hard pressed to dig out of that hole.
