Kings' Drew Doughty: Posts second goal

Doughty scored a goal on three shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

That's just his second goal of the season, but Doughty may be heating up, as he has a point in each of his last three games. Prior to that, he went six consecutive games with no points. Doughty has two goals and 13 points with a minus-9 rating in 22 games this season.