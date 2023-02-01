Doughty picked up two assists in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Doughty picked up a helper on Adrian Kempe's second goal of the game, leading him on a nice stretch pass off the boards that was eventually blasted past Frederik Andersen. The Canadian blueliner would also pick up an assist on Anze Kopitar's power-play goal. This performance gives Doughty points in eight of his last ten games, picking up 11 points in that span. On the season, Doughty has three goals and 33 points in 52 games.