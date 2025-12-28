Doughty scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Doughty has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games (one goal, two assists). The 36-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 13 points, 42 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 30 appearances this season. Doughty continues to play a prominent role for the Kings in the top four, but his production is a touch lower than it was last year when he was limited by an ankle injury.