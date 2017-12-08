Kings' Drew Doughty: Pots overtime winner
Doughty scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 triumph over Ottawa.
The visitors came into overtime on a high note after Ryan Dzingel tied the game with 10 seconds to play, but Doughty quickly gave the home crowd something to cheer about by ending the contest 32 seconds into the extra session. Doughty's five points in the last two games give him 24 in 30 appearances this season, and the 2016 Norris Trophy winner also has a splendid plus-15 rating.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Dishes out trio of assists against Wild•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Collects two helpers in win over Wings•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Logs huge minutes, assists in tough-luck loss•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Delivering in the clutch•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Late goal leads team to victory•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Placed on protected list•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...