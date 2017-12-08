Kings' Drew Doughty: Pots overtime winner

Doughty scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 triumph over Ottawa.

The visitors came into overtime on a high note after Ryan Dzingel tied the game with 10 seconds to play, but Doughty quickly gave the home crowd something to cheer about by ending the contest 32 seconds into the extra session. Doughty's five points in the last two games give him 24 in 30 appearances this season, and the 2016 Norris Trophy winner also has a splendid plus-15 rating.