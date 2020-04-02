Doughty's 28 assists were his lowest since 2014, the last time that he didn't play 82 games worth of hockey.

35 points in 67 games is nothing to sneeze at for a defenseman; it's just not what we're used to seeing from Doughty. He's still a strong player, but it might be wise to temper expectations for him for a season or two, because the Kings don't have many options for him to set up.