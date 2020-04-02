Play

Doughty's 28 assists were his lowest since 2014, the last time that he didn't play 82 games worth of hockey.

35 points in 67 games is nothing to sneeze at for a defenseman; it's just not what we're used to seeing from Doughty. He's still a strong player, but it might be wise to temper expectations for him for a season or two, because the Kings don't have many options for him to set up.

